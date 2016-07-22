** Biocon Ltd gains as much as 6.9 pct after
profit tops estimates, immune-boosting drug prospects
** Over 2.5 mln shares change hands as of 1005am local time,
more than thrice their 30-day average volume
** Biopharmaceutical company posts nearly 35 pct rise in
consolidated Q1 profit, beats estimates
** Total income from ops rise 20.7 percent, helped by higher
sales in businesses such as small molecules and research
services
** Mylan and Biocon said their regulatory submission
for proposed Biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, a drug used to bolster
white blood cells in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, was
accepted for review by European Medicines Agency