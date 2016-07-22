BRIEF-AM Castle reports Q1 loss per share from continuing operations $0.42
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
July 22 STX Heavy Industries Co.,LTD :
* Says it applies for the initiation of the company's turnaround process with Seoul Central District Court, to normalize its business, on July 22
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xfr4lOHO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reports first quarter 2017 results and announces next step in financial restructuring
May 15 Puerto Rico's defunct Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory struggling with $70 billion in debt, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, a source with direct knowledge of the discussions said on Monday.