** Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd's shares rise as much as 8.2 pct to their highest since Nov 16, 2010

** NBFC on Thursday posted a near four-fold jump in Q1 PAT compared with a year earlier bit.ly/29Xy0rG

** Reports 10 pct sequential rise in gross loan portfolio

** Kotak Institutional Equities raises target price to 670 rupees from 650 rupees, saying current market price factors in most of the positives with no room for any headwind in the industry or the company

** Bharat Financial shares post their biggest intraday pct gain in nearly six months (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)