** Aluminum and copper producer Hindalco Industries Ltd falls as much as 2.65 pct to lowest since July 12

** RSI shows a bearish divergence from the stock price; it has also fallen below the overbought zone at 70

** Stock has cut below a two-month long ascending trend channel, seen negative for the stock

** Trend Intensity indicator has started to fall from the high of 46, indicating uptrend is losing stream tmsnrt.rs/2a0PaUj

** MACD cut below its signal line, bearish for the stock

** Stock's median price target is 117.48 rupees, set by 29 analysts, as per Starmine

** Stock up 58 pct this year as of Thursday's close

(RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)