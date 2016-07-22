** Aluminum and copper producer Hindalco Industries Ltd
falls as much as 2.65 pct to lowest since July 12
** RSI shows a bearish divergence from the stock price; it
has also fallen below the overbought zone at 70
** Stock has cut below a two-month long ascending trend
channel, seen negative for the stock
** Trend Intensity indicator has started to fall from the
high of 46, indicating uptrend is losing stream tmsnrt.rs/2a0PaUj
** MACD cut below its signal line, bearish for the stock
** Stock's median price target is 117.48 rupees, set by 29
analysts, as per Starmine
** Stock up 58 pct this year as of Thursday's close
