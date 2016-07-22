BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) and its subsidiary SoftBank Corp(SB) tendered in the tender offer for shares of GungHo Online Entertainment Inc (GungHo)
* 245,592,400 shares out of a total of 272,604,800 of GungHo common shares collectively held by SBG and SB are to be sold to GungHo
* SBG and SB to lower stake in GungHo to 3.8 percent from 28.41 percent
Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3366
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos