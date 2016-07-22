BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 sMedio Inc :
* Says it to buy 105 shares (52.5 percent voting rights) of Taosoftware Co.,Ltd. from individuals for 121.1 million yen (including advisory expense) on July 27
* Says after shares acquisition the co plans to wholly own Taosoftware via shares exchange on Sep. 1
* Says one ordinary share of Taosoftware can be exchanged to 731.09 ordinary shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/etOLvn
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos