July 22 Sinopac Financial Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.43 per share (T$4,392,567,670 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$5,083,990,360 in total)

* Says it will pay T$1,242,000 in total as class A preferred shares

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

* Payment date Sep. 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6tkj

