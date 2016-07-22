** Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 66.95 rupees

** Defence ship builder says signed sub-concession agreement with Gujarat Maritime Board and Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd for operations of defence/commercial shipyard activities

** Adds sub-concession term is for 30 years, up to 2046, which could be further extended

** More than 2 mln shares change hands, with 1/5th of it taking place at 1153 IST when the deal was announced

** Stock up 2.7 pct in the past year as of Thursday's close