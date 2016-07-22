BRIEF-Adform Group Q1 net loss shrinks to 77,126 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
July 22 Hearts United Group :
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 100 million yen in Shanghai in late July
* Says the subsidiary will be engaged in debugging services
