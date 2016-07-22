BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd
* Says Q2 contract sales down 63.8 percent y/y at 343 million yuan ($51.42 million), H1 down 41.9 percent y/y at 768 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2alfddA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6703 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MAGOU, Niger, May 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Surveying his village's stocks of rice, sesame, millet and other food in a storehouse piled high with bags, Amadou Hassane is satisfied - but still a little anxious about the oversupply of baobab leaves.