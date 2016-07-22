July 22 Chang Hwa Commercial Bank :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.35 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.6 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

* Payment date Sep. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6udL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)