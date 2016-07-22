BRIEF-Asta Funding announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
July 22 Chang Hwa Commercial Bank :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.35 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.6 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 10
* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
* Record date Aug. 16
* Payment date Sep. 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6udL
