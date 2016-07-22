BRIEF-ABS CBN Corp says qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 9.58 billion pesos versus 9.89 billion pesos
July 22 Albatron Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 9
* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15
* Record date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6ukw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly operating revenue 572.3 million pesos versus 593.5 million pesos