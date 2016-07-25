BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share of $0.24
Research and development expenses were $8.0 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $6.6 million for comparable period in 2016
July 25 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completes 2016 first tranche private debt financing instruments worth 100 million yuan
* Says the instruments with a term of three months and rate of 3.8 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S