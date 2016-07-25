July 25 Hundsun Technologies Inc. :

* Says it plans to invest 11 million yuan to set up an exchange clearing house JV in Fujian, with five partners including China Industrial Asset Management Ltd

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 100 million yuan and the co will hold 11 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FKSrp3w9

