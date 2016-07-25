** Shares of Axis Bank, India's third-biggest private sector lender, fall as much as 3.6 pct to 518.50 rupees, their lowest since June 29

** Bank reports on Friday June-qtr net profit of 15.56 bln rupees ($231.55 mln), over 4 bln rupees short from a year earlier

** Net NPA rose to 1.08 pct versus 0.70 pct in the previous quarter

** Profit missed expectations for a second consecutive quarter

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen 19.7 pct this year, compared with 9.3 pct gain in the Nifty Financial Services index ($1 = 67.2000 Indian rupees)