Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Western Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 61.2 percent y/y at 588.8 million yuan ($88.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a7GYUQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
PARIS, May 15 Chinese conglomerate firm Shougang is among firms that have submitted bids for parking space operator Indigo, French daily Les Echos said on Monday.