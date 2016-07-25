Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 10 pct to 60 pct, or to be 194.9 million yuan to 283.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (177.2 million yuan, previously was 179.5 million yuan)
* Says estimate emendation due to change in main accounting statements and financial index during the report period of 2015
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dStIk1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei