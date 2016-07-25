July 25 Shandong Denghai Seeds Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2016 to increase by 10 pct to 60 pct, or to be 194.9 million yuan to 283.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (177.2 million yuan, previously was 179.5 million yuan)

* Says estimate emendation due to change in main accounting statements and financial index during the report period of 2015

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dStIk1

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)