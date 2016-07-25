Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 HRS Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay an annual interim cash dividend of 50 won per share of common stock for 2016 H1
* Says dividend payment on Aug. 5, to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount of 817.7 million won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xyhkTOkL
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei