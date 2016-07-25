Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 New Pride Corp :
* Says Noj Gap Seong resigns from co-chief executive officer (co-CEO) in the company, effective July 25
* The company's the other co-CEO, Hong Seok Pil, will begin to serve as CEO
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xxczYzs2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei