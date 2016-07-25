Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 25 Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products :
* Says it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Synear, a food company
* Says the two companies will cooperate on raw material supply, product development, production and processing, channel cooperation and brand building
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6Bdb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei