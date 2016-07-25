Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Hainan Yedao (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it expects 2016 H1 net loss of 45 million yuan
* Says 2015 H1 net income was 1.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FKSr5khu
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei