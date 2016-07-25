Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 25 Zhonglu Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on Aug. 1 and cash dividend of $0.04569 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on Aug. 4
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Aug. 2 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 2 and Aug. 19 for both shares respectively
