Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 HyVISION SYSTEM Inc.:
* Says it signs contract with LG INNOTEK CO.,LTD, to provide automatic test and measurement equipment for mobile camera modules
* Contract amount of 10.66 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GdAYyVS3
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei