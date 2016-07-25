BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Higashimaru Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy a Japan-based firm that engaged in manufacture and sale of frozen foods and prepared foods, from individuals
* Says transaction price is not disclosed
* Says transaction effective date on July 27
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1yFqGA
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047