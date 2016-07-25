Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Toho Co Ltd :
* Says a Kobe-based investment consulting unit repurchased 70 percent stake from the co on July 25
* Says the transaction price is 70 million yen
* Says the company is holding no stake in the investment consulting firm
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7kxhPL
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei