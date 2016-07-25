Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it determined to issue 428,260 new units via public offering and with paid-in price of 33.81 billion yen in total
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei