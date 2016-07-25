Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
July 25 Dirui Industrial :
* Says it will merge with a Changchun-based medicine technology wholly owned subsidiary
* Says the subsidiary will dissolve after merger
* Entered into an agreement to sell its existing stake in Surgery Partners Inc to Bain Capital private equity