BRIEF-Panasonic to add regional production base in Vietnam - Nikkei
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
July 25 DesignOne Japan Inc :
* Says it began listing on TSE first section or second section upgraded from Mothers market on Aug. 12
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/68IOB4
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei
NEW YORK, May 15 Several big-name hedge fund investors trimmed their stakes in financial companies in the first quarter as hopes for immediate tax cuts and loosening of regulations after President Donald Trump’s victory in November began to fade.