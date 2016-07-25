BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Ginko International :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$469.4 from T$479.1, effective July 25
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047