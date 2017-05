** Apollo Tyres Ltd up 3 pct, Ceat Ltd rises 3.2 pct, while MRF Ltd gains 1.4 pct

** Tokyo-listed benchmark TOCOM rubber futures fell as much 3.4 percent to a near one-week low of 157.2 yen, after Asia crude prices inched down on Monday, amid worries over a global oil glut

** Natural rubber makes up for a significant portion of the cost of tyre and a fall may improve companies' margins (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)