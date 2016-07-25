BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Neo Technical System Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay an annual interim cash dividend of 100 won per share of common stock for 2016 H1
* Says dividend payment on July 29, to shareholders of record on June 30
* Total dividend amount of 1.05 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GKGnb8tS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.