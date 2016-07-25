BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" - R&I
* Rating outlook stable- R&I
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zVSs8u
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.