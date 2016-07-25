BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Fine Semitech Corp.:
* Says it completes the issuance of its seventh convertible bonds as of July 25
* Proceeds of 15 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: me2.do/Frn50l61
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.