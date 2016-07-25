** Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd falls as much as 3.75 pct in its biggest pct loss in nearly four months

** Stock is top pct loser on the NSE index

** Company is expected to report June-qtr consolidated profit of 4.95 bln rupees ($73.59 million) on Tuesday, according to StarMine data, down from 6.26 bln rupees a year ago

** StarMine's SmartEstimates, which aggregates the views of top-ranked analysts, sees profit at 4.93 bln rupees

** During the previous earnings' season, company stated it could see another challenging year in the United States, its biggest market, where business has been hurt by regulatory scrutiny and fewer new drug approvals

** Of 40 analysts covering the stock, 16 have a "buy" or higher rating, 18 "hold" and six "sell" or below, according to Thomson Reuters data

($1 = 67.2650 Indian rupees)