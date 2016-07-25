BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Ardentec and Giga Solution Tech :
* Ardentec and Giga Solution Tech signs letter of intent for strategic alliance
* Ardentec will acquire 35 percent to 75 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech at T$24 per share via tender offer during July 25 to Aug. 25
* If Ardentec acquires over 35 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech during the period, the tender offer will be successful
* After the tender offer, Ardentec will fully acquire Giga Solution Tech
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.