BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Guirenniao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($14.97 million) in technology firm in Shenzhen
* Says it cuts share issue size to 396.4 million yuan from 1.1 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29YNSc8; bit.ly/2a77hak
($1 = 6.6789 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047