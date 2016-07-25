BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Evolable Asia Corp :
* says it to form a business alliance with Hikari Tsushin Inc on Aug. 8
* Says two entities will cooperate on BTM services in online travel business, and IT offshore development services, offshore BPO services in IT offshore development business
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/te73rg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047