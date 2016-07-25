July 25 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd

* Says it expects H1 net profit at about 232.0-256.4 million yuan ($34.73-38.39 million) versus net profit of 132.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2akb1Ii

($1 = 6.6795 Chinese yuan renminbi)