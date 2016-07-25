BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit at about 232.0-256.4 million yuan ($34.73-38.39 million) versus net profit of 132.5 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2akb1Ii
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg