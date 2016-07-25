BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 Joyoung Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 510 million yuan ($76.36 million) from 800 million yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29Ux2j2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6785 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047