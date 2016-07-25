BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator halts review of its share private placement application
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aF8VSw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.