July 25 Jinzi Ham Co Ltd

* Says it scraps asset restructuring

* Says it plans to acquire 43 percent stake in asset management firm in Beijing for 430 million yuan ($64.39 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2apEsIA; bit.ly/29YUib8

