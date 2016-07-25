BRIEF-Canterbury Park Holding reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
July 25 BYD Co Ltd
* Says unit expects to win bid for new energy buses for 1.5 billion yuan ($224.62 million) in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2a7inw6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Canterbury Park Holding Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047