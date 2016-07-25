BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 PChome Online :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.24 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.05 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date is Aug. 10
* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
* Record date Aug. 16
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CHn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.