July 25 PChome Online :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.24 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.05 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date is Aug. 10

* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16

* Record date Aug. 16

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CHn

