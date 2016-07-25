BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.7 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 10
* Last date before book closure Aug. 11 with book closure period from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16
* Record date Aug. 16

* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg