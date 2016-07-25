July 25 Da-Li Development :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.1 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 19 with book closure period from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24

* Record date Aug. 24

