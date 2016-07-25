BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
July 25 Capital Securities :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.49 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 11
* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17
* Record date Aug. 17
* Payment date Sep. 7
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.