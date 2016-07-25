BRIEF-Goldman Sachs takes share stake of 1.1 mln shares in Snap Inc
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
July 25 Kinsus Interconnect Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1,559,075,000 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 9
* Last date before book closure Aug. 10 with book closure period from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15
* Record date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CPz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Takes share stake of 1.1 million shares in Snap Inc - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, May 15 An award-winning Mexican journalist was gunned down on Monday in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, the fifth reporter killed in the past three months as the country struggles to contain resurgent bloodshed among warring drug cartels.