BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Hua Nan Financial Holdings :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.63 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.62 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 18
* Last date before book closure Aug. 20 with book closure period from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25
* Record date Aug. 25
* Payment date Sep. 9
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CQ2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.