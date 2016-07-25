July 25 Hua Nan Financial Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.63 per share for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.62 per share

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 18

* Last date before book closure Aug. 20 with book closure period from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25

* Record date Aug. 25

* Payment date Sep. 9

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CQ2

