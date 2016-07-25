July 25 Da-Li Development :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series secured corporate bonds, worth T$1 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 1.15 percent

* Proceeds to be used to repay loans and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CRG

