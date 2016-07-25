BRIEF-Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
July 25 Da-Li Development :
* Says it will issue 2016 1st series secured corporate bonds, worth T$1 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 1.15 percent
* Proceeds to be used to repay loans and enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CRG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jeff Ubben steps down as investment head at ValueAct - FT Source text - http://on.ft.com/2qlbUJg
NEW YORK, May 15 Two traders who ran Nomura Holdings Inc's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk were charged on Monday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with lying to customers about bond prices, to boost profit and their own bonuses.