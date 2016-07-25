July 25 Papago :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$200 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to repay bank loans

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6CST

